Retailers Are Bracing for Their Postholiday Returns Hangover

BREINIGSVILLE, Pa.—At a brightly lighted desk in this industrial town outside Allentown, Pa., Jean Fargas Maldonado carefully pulls a beige-and-white turtleneck sweater from its plastic wrapper and closely eyes every inch of the bulky garment before slipping it into a new bag.

Maldonado then unceremoniously tosses the bag into a huge gray bin, adding to a growing pile of hundreds of similar packages—striped blue scarves, ruby-red shirts and countless other once-prized purchases—that are headed into the byzantine web of returned merchandise.

Maldonado and dozens of workers at this warehouse run by retail-services company Inmar Intelligence are part of a vast and largely unseen part of the retail economy, the operations that take over when sales go wrong, when gifts are broken or simply unwanted, or when clothing that looked just right in the store falls flat in the mirror at home.

Americans are estimated to buy more than $5 trillion of goods this year, making the retail sector a crucial piece of the economy. Yet shoppers last year returned 16.5% of items they purchased online and in stores, valued at nearly $817 billion and double the percentage of goods returned in 2019, according to the National Retail Federation.

For many retailers, that is a major problem, and will take over much of their attention after the holidays trigger a costly returns hangover.

The returns eat into profit margins and force merchants focused so tightly on selling toasters, sweaters, washing machines and the other mainstays of store showrooms to cope with the unwieldy and unpredictable flow of goods coming back. “We’re heading for a trillion dollar problem here," said Tom Enright, a retail analyst at research firm Gartner.

Inmar Intelligence and its 300,000-square-foot warehouse is on the front lines of the business known as reverse logistics—the flip side of the tightly planned supply chains that bring goods from far-flung locations to store shelves and e-commerce fulfillment centers.

Workers at the site, which sits in an Eastern Pennsylvania region filled with distribution centers that serve stores on the Eastern Seaboard, sift through as many as 950,000 goods a week from companies including fashion retailers, home-goods merchants, department-store chains and retail pharmacies.

Their job is to determine, one piece at a time, what is fit to go back on shelves and what will be donated, liquidated or sent to a landfill.

Even when items appear practically brand new, like the sweater Maldonado unwrapped, workers look closely to see if they are in pristine condition so they can be resold. Maldonado is armed with a lint roller and scissors to trim stray threads. At times, she smells the clothes to check if there is any body odor from a customer who wore the item before returning it.

Inmar company executives say customers even leave things inside the garments they return.

“The number-one thing returned unintentionally with pants are undergarments," said Thomas Borders, general manager of supply-chain solutions for Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Inmar. Workers have found kitchen knives and wedding rings left in pockets, said Eric Hamilton, regional director of supply-chain operations.

Returns have become a particular pain point over the past four years. Consumers who began shopping more online during the pandemic got used to ordering items in several sizes and colors to try on at home and shipping back what they didn’t want, a change in shopping habits that has sent the volume of returns soaring.

The flood of returns swells in the period after the holidays as people send back unwanted gifts. Returns-services provider Optoro projects U.S. consumers this year will return $173 billion of goods between Thanksgiving and the end of January.

With the added shipping, warehousing and labor costs, Inmar estimates it costs merchants about $27 to handle a return for a $100 online order. Gartner’s Enright said companies lose some 50% of their margin on returns when accounting for the cost of initially selling the item plus processing the return.

Many of the goods that come into Inmar’s warehouses are never returned to shelves at all, instead headed for donation and liquidation. Reverse-logistics company Pollen Returns estimates about 30% of all returned items are resold. Things that do make it back to shelves are often discounted because they are no longer in season.

Retailers for the past decade have absorbed those costs, believing generous returns policies help attract customers and increase sales. But now the volume of returns has grown “to a point where everyone’s starting to take notice," Enright said.

Retailers this year have been attempting to stop returns from draining their profit margins.

Fast-fashion retailers H&M and Zara, for instance, have started charging customers to mail items back. Old Navy, an apparel brand owned by Gap, added online tools demonstrating how clothes will fit. E-commerce giant Amazon now alerts shoppers about commonly returned items, urging them to double check their purchase.

Companies like Inmar step in to manage the crush of goods coming back and the complications of dealing with various returns policies.

The decision on whether goods go back to stores or to the trash heap largely rests on the value of the merchandise, Inmar’s Borders said.

“A lot of home goods, consumer-packaged goods, apparel, footwear, it still has a lot of good first quality or very close to first quality life left in the goods and also much higher retail price point," Borders said. “It’s worth putting the extra cost into it in order to get it back onto the retail shelf."

Inmar said throwing merchandise away is a last resort. Less than 1% of the returned consumer goods the company handles each year are sent to a landfill.

Jobs like Maldonado’s are effectively the reverse of order fulfillment, when warehouse workers quickly pick, pack and ship items for home delivery in an organized fashion. That basic logistics service brings economies of scale as companies handle many orders with assembly-line efficiency.

Processing returns offers little such efficiency. Workers end up taking the time to look at individual goods that range from clear jars of hair gel to coffee machines.

Inmar’s Pennsylvania warehouse—one of 17 the company operates across the country—is divided into three huge rooms that process returns for different clients, including a drugstore chain, a home-goods merchant and a department store. Inmar declined to publicly disclose names of its clients.

In one room devoted to drugstore merchandise, an employee picks out a plush Baby Yoda doll, a Star Wars-themed toy that reached its peak popularity in 2019, and tosses it into a brown cardboard box, bound for liquidation at a discount price.

“We’re consolidating to provide as much efficiency as we can in terms of the freight and transportation cost, but we’ll never get to the consolidation volume you would have on an original order from a manufacturer versus returns," said Borders.

