Retailers Are Bracing for Their Postholiday Returns Hangover
Liz Young , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 27 Dec 2023, 12:45 AM IST
SummaryAfter rushing to sell goods, merchants are facing the flip side: “We’re heading for a trillion dollar problem here.”
BREINIGSVILLE, Pa.—At a brightly lighted desk in this industrial town outside Allentown, Pa., Jean Fargas Maldonado carefully pulls a beige-and-white turtleneck sweater from its plastic wrapper and closely eyes every inch of the bulky garment before slipping it into a new bag.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less