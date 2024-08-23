Industry
Retailers expect festive boost after high inflation, elections hurt sales
SummaryIn India, the period from October to December tends to have several days deemed auspicious for weddings, besides a string of festivals such as Dussehra and Diwali that are likely to lift demand after many retailers reported tepid sales in the first half of the calendar year 2024.
New Delhi: Retailers are eagerly eyeing the three months through December, expecting demand for an assortment goods from clothing and electronics to packaged consumer items and gold jewellery to get a festive boost.
