Retailers expect festive boost after high inflation, elections hurt sales

"While the festive season does stimulate consumption, its impact has been minimal over the last three years, with FMCG consumption remaining stable or shrinking marginally compared to the previous quarter. This is due to added expenses in areas such as fashion, jewellery, and consumer durables. However, we are expecting a turnaround for the FMCG market in this festive quarter, due to growth in personal and home hygiene categories, and rural areas holding up well despite economic stress. This is supported by normal to slightly above-average rainfall and higher economic activities, as indicated by a continuous decrease in work demand under the MGNREGS in the last the last three months," said Manoj Menon, director, commercial, Worldpanel, South Asia.