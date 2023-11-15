Retailers snap up premium real estate amid limited supply
Vacancy rates at malls stood at 6% in the first half of the year. This marks a significant recovery from the 13% vacancy rate experienced in 2020, signaling robust demand for retail real estate in the country
New Delhi: Retailers across the board occupied quality real estate in the first half of calendar year 2023, leading to a drop in vacancy levels in malls in the country, according to a report by real estate consulting firm Anarock.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message