Negative wealth effect: Retailers warn stock market crash could hurt consumer sentiment
Summary
- US President Donald Trump's sweeping import taxes on all its trading partners, including India, have sparked concerns of a global recession, prompting investors to dump shares and cut their losses.
NEW DELHI : The stock market crash earlier this week and the ongoing volatility could hurt consumer sentiment, retailers have warned, as customers feeling poorer on account of the falling value of their share portfolios may cut back on discretionary spending.