“All of last year consumers were not spending on discretionary items and growth was modest. I think customer sentiment is more or less the same. During volatile times consumers take some tough calls, whether to save less and preserve more—we will have to see how it impacts categories such as the upcoming travel season or purchase of summer appliances. This stock market volatility is very scary and no one knows when it will improve," said Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India (RAI). The industry body represents both large and small retailers across categories.