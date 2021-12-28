Revenge spending drives growth of luxury brands amid pandemic

Revenge spending by the rich in India has been driving the luxury market towards recovery with sales steadily returning to pre-pandemic levels. Increased spending within the country by affluent Indian consumers on account of international travel curbs as well as heightened interest in luxury brands resulted in higher sales for some of the top international luxury labels here.

"We grew last year and this year as well, our numbers are upwards of 150% already. We are on a very solid sales trajectory," said Amit Pande, brand head, The Collective & International Brands at Madura Fashion & Lifestyle. The company has independent and mono-brand outlets of brands such Ted Baker, Polo Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren and Hackett London.

He said almost all brands performed very well for the company this year. The demand for brands like Hackett, Polo Ralph Lauren and Fred Perry is not restricted to cities where they have stores. "Demand (since the pandemic) is very democratized now. It is coming from almost everywhere. Online sales, too, have been growing for us throughout the pandemic. Brands like Karl Lagerfeld have also seen great growth. This year has been very good for almost all luxury brands," he added.

Pushpa Bector, executive director, DLF Retail that also runs two luxury malls, Emporio and The Chanakya in Delhi, said their top selling (international) brands are seeing between 125 -150 % higher sales than pre covid levels. She declined to name any specific labels or companies. However, the top brands present at the company's luxury malls include Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Gucci, Hermes etc.

Mint analysed the for Y20-21 balance sheets of a few brands including Christian Dior Trading India that operates luxury label Christian Dior. Christian Dior Trading India's revenue increased to ₹87.15 crore in FY20-21 up from ₹57.10 crore in FY19-20. It clocked a net profit of ₹3.24 crore in FY20-21 versus a net loss of ₹15.92 crore in FY19-20. Dior has three stores in India and primarily retails luxury clothes, bags and accessories.

According to business intelligence platform Tofler, Louis Vuitton India Retail's total revenue increased to ₹318.58 crore from ₹286.26 crore in 2019-20. Its profit after tax doubled to ₹51.50 crore in the same period. But that can also be attributed to reduced employee expenses and changes in inventories of finished goods, work-in-progress and stock-in-trade. Louis Vuitton India, too, has three stores in India.

Sales at Hermes India, however, remained more or less stagnant. Its profit after tax was ₹19.22 crore in FY20-21 versus ₹20.23 crore in FY 19-20.

Brand evangelist and leading IPR lawyer, Safir Anand of Anand & Anand said, revenge spending in luxury is a buzzword and shows that people were deprived of the normalcy of parties, restaurants, et al and when given a chance, they were willing to spend on luxurious dignities. "This either hints toward the optimistic approach of the consumers, awaiting the nearing end of the pandemic or perhaps is stemming from the fear of another lockdown," he said.

Rahul Prasad, managing director at Pike Preston Partners (Asia) that consults on luxury deals in India said luxury brands in India have, for the first time, been totally aligned with the global retail performance in this sector.

For instance, French company Chanel announced in June this year that it expected to see a double-digit increase in sales in 2021 vis-a-vis that of 2020 where it saw an 18% decline in revenues of $ 10.1 billion, globally. Competitor Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH) said that its Q3-2021 results recorded a revenue of $$51 billion in the first nine months of the year, an increase of 46% over 2020, in global sales.

However, Prasad said the uptick in the last two quarters cannot be solely attributed to the cliché of pent-up demand. "There are several contributory elements that have enhanced the performance indicators in luxury, for instance high traffic and footfalls into malls after the pandemic restrictions lifted; better conversion rates on ‘big ticket’ items indicating there were more serious shoppers in malls," he said.

While it may be an ‘arcane’ way to measure sales, physical traffic and conversion rates in luxury store indicate that eight out of 10 people that walk into a store, in India and abroad, are walking out with a product which has never been the case. It used to be between three and four out of 10 before the pandemic, he said.

Bector of DLF said there has been a big shift in terms of domestic buying that has contributed to the sales. "The macro-economic indicators were also indicating depth in consumption," she said. A lot of Indians now are consuming luxury locally, she said, adding that steady sales are important indicators for newer brands to come into the country. “In 2008-09 we saw a slew of new brands coming in and again we will see the same happening by next year," she said.

At Emporio, Bvlgari is revamping its store and the mall is also expected to launch Valentino in the coming months through its India partner Reliance Brands Limited (RBL), according to people familiar with the development. DLF did not confirm not did RBL respond to Mint’s queries.

"Many marquee international luxury companies have sat up and recognised India as a big market. Nearly 50% of the country's luxury consumption happens out of our two malls," Bector said.

Second-hand luxury cars, too, have witnessed an upward trend in sales. According to Jatin Ahuja who runs Big Boy Toyz, a second-hand luxury car retailer in Delhi NCR said the pandemic has accelerated the second-hand car business to the point of supply-demand imbalance. The pre-owned luxury car market is gradually getting back on track, and 35% of their business inquiries are coming from tier-II & III towns.

But Anand, who offers strategic inputs to luxury brands in India, does not expect this trend to last long though it may rise for a while. “It cannot be overlooked that a lot of purchases taking place currently in the country are either deferred or advance buying, which may not last forever," he said. Up until international travel opens up.

