Right people, right roles: Talent alignment in India’s finest workplaces

Finding the right talent remains a key area of concern. Identifying, nurturing, and positioning employees in roles where they can leverage their strengths ensures a competitive advantage for India’s workplaces. However, this is easier said than done, given the significant shifts in the global skills landscape due to artificial intelligence (AI), the rising demand for green skills, shifting workforce dynamics, evolving business priorities and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Research confirms these macro-trends, with Gartner predicting that 23% of jobs globally will change in the next five years due to industry transformations, including the rise of AI. Similarly, the Future of Jobs 2023 report also highlights that 44% of workers’ skills are likely to face disruption. Without a doubt, leaders today must reimagine how they approach talent alignment within their organisations to meet present and future business needs.

The good news is that organizations across India are already taking charge with innovative practices to achieve this. To dive deeper into their strategies for matching employee strengths with the right roles, we spoke to HR leaders from India’s top organizations as part of Mint’s India’s Finest Workplaces Series. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Democratize your talent ecosystems, make it accessible S. Venkatesh, President of Group HR at RPG Enterprises, emphasizes, “At RPG, we’ve created a democratized talent ecosystem where opportunities are transparent and accessible. Our AI-driven internal talent marketplace, Grow@RPG, empowers employees to chart their career growth across group companies, explore upskilling options, connect with mentors and find roles that align with their aspirations."

S. Venkatesh, President of Group HR at RPG Enterprises

This approach embodies RPG’s Talent First philosophy, where internal growth is prioritised by unlocking the potential of their people to drive organisational success. Learning initiatives that previously required leadership approval now put employees at the centre of the initiative, allowing them to decide what’s best for their development.

Empowering individuals to find their best fit ensures a win-win for both employees and the organisation. It not only enables individuals to thrive but also allows organizations to respond dynamically to the changing business environment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. Differentiate between must-have vs. good-to-have skills Despite best efforts, talent misalignment remains a reality for many organizations. Addressing this challenge requires systematic processes and cultural shifts. According to Andleeb Jain, Group President- People, Culture, Digital at JK Cement, talent alignment begins with defining roles and understanding “must-have" versus “good-to-have" skills.

While certain skills can be easily acquired in a short time and taught on the job, foundational technical knowledge and behaviors shaped early in professional life are more difficult to change or acquire. These foundational gaps can become derailers for both the role and the candidate, compromising talent alignment.

Andleeb advises, “While it’s challenging to find a 100% match for roles, proceeding with caution on understanding “must-have" versus “good-to-have" skills is essential. Using scientific assessment tools can be key to significantly reduce mismatches. Internal promotions also ensure cultural alignment by promising career growth with the organisation." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Andleeb Jain, Group President- People, Culture, Digital at JK Cement

However, for employees transitioning into new roles—especially leadership positions—gaps in skills like conflict resolution, giving constructive feedback or people management can emerge. Andleeb argues that it’s the organization’s responsibility to provide training and coaching to bridge these gaps. “When employees have the will to learn, they often succeed, making investments in skill-building crucial for reducing inefficiencies and attrition," he adds.

3. Take a proactive and holistic approach to skill development PwC’s research reveals that 84% of CHROs are investing in modern workforce architectures to integrate skills data with job design. This becomes crucial as disruptive technologies reshape job roles and create demand for new skills and competencies.

Pawan Bhageria, President- Global HR, IT, Admin & Education at Tata Technologies, highlights the strategic importance of skill development. “With the disruption in technologies and business models, skilling must be continuous. A proactive approach ensures high-performing, motivated teams that align with the organization’s evolving needs," he says. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pawan Bhageria, President- Global HR, IT, Admin & Education at Tata Technologies

Venkatesh also sheds light on the importance of an ecosystem that visualizes career paths and supports holistic skill-building. “Skill development isn’t just about learning; it’s also about fostering trust and engagement," he notes. By empowering managers to mentor and connect employees with right opportunities, organizations can champion a more fulfilled and motivated workforce. At RPG, programs like “Connect with Experts" pair employees with mentors and subject matter experts, equipping them to transition into roles that align with their strengths.

4. Win against AI with AI-driven learning initiatives AI is undoubtedly playing a transformative role in talent alignment, by creating both the urgency for it as well as facilitating it. “AI is a tsunami that has hit the corporate world. If we don’t prepare our employees to leverage it, we risk losing our competitive edge," Andleeb warns. JK Cement has adopted an aggressive upskilling approach, grouping employees based on their learning needs and curating customized programs. From first-time managers to seasoned leaders, different learning initiatives are in place, and continuous feedback ensures they remain relevant and effective.

At Tata Technologies, Pawan stresses the importance of AI-driven systems in maintaining alignment. “Maintaining a skill database and updating it regularly is key. With detailed job descriptions, AI-driven systems can match employees to roles while highlighting fit gaps, enabling targeted interventions like training or job rotations to achieve better alignment," he explains. By integrating AI into workforce planning, organizations can enhance precision and scalability in talent management. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As the future of work is marked by numerous shifts—be it in technologies, business models, or workforce expectations—it becomes crucial for organizations to remain adaptable in the face of change. This equally applies to the talent alignment agenda, which must be an ongoing process, that equally factors in both skill aspirations and skill demand when charting career paths.