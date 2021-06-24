RIL edtech biz could hit $7-8 bn if it gets 10% market share by CY25: Report

Though RIL has also built its edtech presence through acquisitions of companies with initial content (Embibe, Funtoot, Designmate, and OnlineTyari) and subsequently scaling up the content its peers, Byju's and Unacademy have been more acquisitive to become full-service platform provider in terms of capabilities, increasing penetration in the B2B market (schools), and targeting offline students (online-offline integration) and export markets.