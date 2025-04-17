$6 billion bet: Rio Tinto, AM Green plan to build world's largest green aluminium plant in India
SummaryWith carbon tariffs reshaping trade, Rio Tinto and AM Green will jointly explore a massive green aluminium facility in India, featuring 1.8 GW of RTC renewable energy.
In a massive boost to India’s green industrial ambitions, Rio Tinto and AMG Metals & Minerals are joining forces to set up the world’s largest renewable-powered aluminium facility in the country, with a $6 billion price tag, said two people aware of the development.