Rise of pirates in Red Sea to take toll on India’s exim business. Here are items that will turn costlier
The threat of Somali pirates reshapes logistics, adding complexity and cost to international trade for Indian businesses. The Red Sea is important for oil movement, and rerouting around the southern tip of Africa is likely to hike energy prices, experts say.
Rise of Somali Pirates: Soon after MV Ruen, a Malta-flagged merchant ship, was hijacked by pirates earlier this month in the Arabian Sea, there were concerns about the return of Somali pirates to international sea routes. Amid rising fears, Indian shipping regulator Director General of Shipping has advised seafarers to be cautious, according to a report by Business Standard. But the precautionary measures may not be easy on the pocket, say experts