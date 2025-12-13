Rising costs force employers to rewrite employee benefits
Anshika Kayastha , Devina Sengupta 5 min read 13 Dec 2025, 05:30 am IST
Summary
The move comes as employee costs escalate, and health insurance premiums balloon, prompting firms to redesign their benefits programs to align with the needs of a multi-generational workforce and ensure financial discipline.
Indian companies are rethinking the benefits they offer their staff, such as healthcare, retiral plans, wellbeing perks, and leave, as they seek to control budgets while retaining top talent without compromising on employee experience.
