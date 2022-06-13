Rising interest rate may dent homebuyers' affordability: Report

In practical terms, the increase in home loan rates usually translates to an increase in tenure rather than an actual increase in EMI, effectively subduing its impact to some extent. While steep, the interest rate hikes are not a surprise and have been factored into the market sentiment which continues to hold strong. “We do not believe that home loan rates approaching 2019 levels will be enough to subdue market momentum significantly. The performance of the broader economy will have a greater bearing on market momentum for the remainder of the year as it dictates homebuyer income levels and demands much more directly. As things stand currently, the RBI has kept the FY23 GDP growth estimate constant giving credence to our belief that residential demand should not be impacted materially in 2022," said the report.