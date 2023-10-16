Risk-advisory firms decide Hong Kong isn’t worth it

HONG KONG—A number of investigation firms are retreating from Hong Kong and moving staffers out of the city, the latest sign of concern among foreign companies as business dwindles and Chinese authorities crack down on corporate intelligence gathering.

Three U.S. and British due-diligence companies that established a presence in the city more than a decade ago have exited or are winding down their operations this year, according to people familiar with the matter. They include Nardello, a global company built by a former U.S. federal prosecutor, and the Risk Advisory Group, co-founded by a former British fraud investigator.

Nardello said it was reassigning staffers elsewhere but wasn’t fully closing its Hong Kong business. The Risk Advisory Group didn’t respond to requests for comment.

New York-based investigations firm Mintz Group closed its office in the city earlier this year, people close to the matter said. Its exit came soon after Chinese authorities raided Mintz’s Beijing office in March, detaining five of its Chinese employees. China imposed a $1.5 million fine on the firm in July for conducting “unapproved" statistical work. Mintz didn’t respond to a request for comment.

China has this year conducted a series of raids in mainland China on foreign-owned due-diligence firms, which advise clients on business risks, or conduct checks and investigations in the country. Besides raiding Mintz, Chinese authorities have also questioned the staff of blue-chip U.S. consulting firm Bain, and barred a Hong Kong-based senior executive at U.S. risk-advisory firm Kroll from leaving mainland China, The Wall Street Journal reported earlier.

Many companies in the industry are re-evaluating their business plans and the potential risks they face in China, including their operations in the partly autonomous city of Hong Kong. The majority of their work, such as pre-transaction checks, was previously thought to be routine. The scope of what was considered sensitive to authorities has broadened recently, and firms are less certain where the line should be drawn.

“Clearly both mainland China and also Hong Kong are no longer safe for commercial due-diligence and investigative work, due to the expanded concepts of national security across China," said Martin Purbrick, an analyst at Jamestown Foundation who also runs his own risk-advisory firm.

Purbrick said China’s National Security Law imposed on Hong Kong in 2020, as well as the changed political environment in the city, are also having an economic impact. Hong Kong was once a useful base because its British-style legal system was different from China’s and offered protection from blanket enforcement of laws in the mainland based on national security, he said.

The total number of foreign businesses with their regional headquarters in Hong Kong is falling steadily and the number of people hired by foreign firms in the city dropped by 25,000 to 468,000 between 2019 and 2022, the latest government figures show.

China-related business has decelerated sharply for the corporate-intelligence industry, which traditionally used Hong Kong as a hub to conduct work for China private-equity or initial-public-offering clients, industry veterans say.

Fundraising activities in the city have slowed to a trickle this year. U.S.-dollar fundraising by private-equity firms that invest mainly in China declined 89% in the first half of this year compared with a year earlier. In the IPO market, listings in Hong Kong raised just $3.5 billion by October this year, down 68% from the same period last year and far below 2021’s $42.8 billion, according to Dealogic.

Hong Kong remains a business-friendly city and the government is committed to promoting it as a prime investment location, a spokesperson for its Commerce and Economic Development Bureau said. A group of 30 companies in strategic fields will invest almost $4 billion to set up offices or expand in the city, she said. The national security law has restored stability to the city, she added.

Nardello, founded by former U.S. prosecutor Daniel Nardello, who is also chairman, opened an office in Hong Kong in 2012, saying it would bolster its presence in China and throughout the region.

Citing geopolitical risks, Nardello told employees it would close the office by the end of the year, and staffers would have to either relocate or leave the company.

Nardello’s staff numbers in the city have shrunk in recent years. LinkedIn search results show three people currently working for the firm there.

The internal announcement about Nardello’s Hong Kong office closure came as an about-face after management told the staff in a companywide memo in May that it wasn’t closing its office in the city.

“We are reassigning some staff and are reorganizing, but not closing, the business in Hong Kong," said Nardello President Sabina Menschel. “We will continue to work there."

The head of the firm’s political-risk, strategic-intelligence practice for the region will be based in Singapore, where Nardello opened its eighth global office in July. The office will help build the firm’s business in the Asia-Pacific region, it said in a written statement at the time.

Counting former veterans of the U.S. law enforcement and judiciary among its top executives, Nardello provides due-diligence and investigative services for criminal litigation, fraud, and anticorruption probes. It also advises clients on geopolitical and regulatory risks. A lawyer for cryptocurrency exchange FTX last year said it retained Nardello to help conduct an internal investigation into the reasons for its collapse.

The Risk Advisory Group, which had a handful of employees in Hong Kong, closed its office in May, people with knowledge of the matter said. The group’s Hong Kong location has been removed from its website, and the office is no longer at the address previously listed.

Its senior executive, Tim Stanley, who led the Hong Kong practice, was relocated to the company’s branch in Zurich the next month, the company has said. Stanley didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The Risk Advisory Group opened an office in Singapore last year that will continue with its Asia-Pacific business, one of the people familiar with the situation said.

The company conducts commercial investigations for pre-IPO transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and antifraud and corruption probes. It also conducts investigations for companies on environmental, social and governance issues, such as human rights and environmental abuses in the supply chain.

Yoko Kubota contributed to this article.

Write to Selina Cheng at selina.cheng@wsj.com and Rebecca Feng at rebecca.feng@wsj.com