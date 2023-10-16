Risk-advisory firms decide Hong Kong isn’t worth it
Selina Cheng , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 16 Oct 2023, 11:01 AM IST
SummaryU.S.-based Nardello and other investigation companies are moving employees out of the city as business dwindles and China cracks down.
HONG KONG—A number of investigation firms are retreating from Hong Kong and moving staffers out of the city, the latest sign of concern among foreign companies as business dwindles and Chinese authorities crack down on corporate intelligence gathering.
