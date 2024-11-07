Industry
RITES eyeing Africa for exporting ageing diesel locos
Summary
- RITES is looking to scale up the share of exports in its revenue to 20-25% in the next couple of years, and orders for diesel locos would help it fast-track scaling up export revenue.
New Delhi: State-run railway engineering and consulting company RITES Ltd proposes to expand its global footprint, targeting exports of Indian Railways’ underutilized and surplus diesel locos to over a dozen countries in Africa.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more