“Our order book closed on 30 September at ₹6,580 crore. We maintained our pace of getting one order a day in Q2. In fact, the 90-odd orders we received in Q2 worth ₹729 crore was more than ₹635 crore worth of orders received in H1 of last fiscal. The ₹2,000 crore orders in H1 of this fiscal so far is equivalent to the oders received in entire FY24," Mithal said.