Rivals emerge to Ozempic and Zepbound—but with a lag

That by no means suggests that Lilly or Novo are about to lose their lead in this market, though. Even if Roche, Amgen or another pharmaceutical company does make it to market sometime toward the end of this decade, none are likely to be leaders. While Roche is just getting started with its obesity pill, Eli Lilly’s Orforglipron is already undergoing a final phase of testing. Furthermore, Roche’s oral and injectable constitute what industry insiders refer to as me-too drugs—medications that are essentially slight variations of an existing one. Me-too drugs have their place in the market but they seldom rise to the top.