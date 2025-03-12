Riyadh Air eyes opportunities in India
SummaryAccording to Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air, the airline is open to partnering with Indian airlines like Air India and IndiGo and Indian IT companies for its digital infrastructure.
Saudi Arabia's upcoming second national airline, Riyadh Air, is expected to start operations in India in 2026. According to Tony Douglas, chief executive officer (CEO) of Riyadh Air, the airline is open to partnering with Indian airlines like Air India and IndiGo and Indian information technology (IT) companies for its digital infrastructure. Riyadh Air plans to start recruitment drives for cabin crew in India this year. Riyadh Air has placed an order for over 130 aircraft with Boeing and Airbus. The airline will have a fleet which will include a mix of Boeing 787-9 aircraft and Airbus A321NEO. The airline is currently in discussions with both OEMs for a widebody aircraft, either an Airbus A350-1000 or Boeing 777-9X.