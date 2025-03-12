Riyadh Air eyes opportunities in India

What are Riyadh Air's plans for India?

We're super excited to connect the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with all the key geographies around the world. Looking at the strong economic and political ties between both governments, India is a very important market. There has been a 50% jump in leisure tourism to Saudi Arabia from India between 2023-2024, and this gives a sense of the demand. Realistically, we will be starting operating in India in 2026 as we aim to launch the airline in the coming few months in the current calendar year. Overall by 2030, we aim to fly to 100 destinations across the globe. But everything depends on deliveries by Boeing and Airbus. We'll be receiving new aircraft from the end of this year, and we just can't wait to serve the Indian public.