Road contractors eye tender boost in second half of FY26 after two lean years
Impacted by the slowing of orders, most engineering, procurement, and construction companies have seen a dip in their financial performance in recent years.
Mumbai: After a prolonged slowdown in orders, India’s road construction giants are keeping their fingers crossed for a long-awaited revival. With highway contracts from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) drying up over the past two years, engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firms specialising in roads have seen revenues stall and margins tighten.