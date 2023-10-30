Road InvIT AUM to double next fiscal, says Crisil report
Crisil cautioned about monitoring geopolitical risks and their effect on investor sentiment, and also emphasised the importance of the quality of assets and the operational capabilities of InvIT managers
New Delhi: Assets under management (AUM) for infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) in India's road sector will nearly double by March 2025 from the current ₹1.4 trillion, ratings agency Crisil said on Monday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message