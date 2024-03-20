Roads that charge while you drive: can this fuel a future for EVs?
Danny Lewis , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 20 Mar 2024, 07:07 PM IST
SummaryElectreon, running pilot projects in the U.S. and elsewhere, says the technology can address questions about range and convenience.
Imagine driving an electric vehicle on a highway that recharges your battery as you travel.
