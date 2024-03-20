Roads that charge while you drive: can this fuel a future for EVs?

How does the maintenance work with your technology?

There are a lot of safety features that make sure that the road isn’t electrified when [no vehicles are] on it. So it’s totally safe from that aspect. And as you mill and resurface, you only do that for an inch and a half, 2 inches. So we have placed the coils at 4 inches underneath, so you don’t hurt or touch the coils when you do that. It’s perfectly safe to come and do that maintenance without impacting the electric road.