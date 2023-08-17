Robust demand to whip up dairy industry revenue 14-16%, says Crisil3 min read 17 Aug 2023, 06:55 PM IST
Milk price hikes will be much less intense this fiscal at around ₹2 per ltre compared with a cumulative ₹5-7/ltr last fiscal
New Delhi: Strong demand for value-added products and stable milk consumption will lead to a 14-16% revenue growth for India’s organised dairy industry this fiscal. With raw milk supply improving, there will be fewer price hikes and profitability will recover 20-50 basis points, said rating agency Crisil.