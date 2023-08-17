Robust demand to whip up dairy industry revenue 14-16%, says Crisil

Prices of milk have surged nearly 24% in the last three years, including a 10.5% rise in the past one year and 0.3% in the past month. The uptrend has been attributed to artificial insemination of animals getting hit during COVID. This led to lower calf birth and consequently a decline in milk production. Production was also affected because farmers were unable to take care of cattle well in the pandemic when prices of commodities shot up influencing fodder cost. This left a significant impact on overall milk productivity which then manifested in shortages of ghee, butter etc. over a year and half.