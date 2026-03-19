Roche bets splits in obesity market will open door to new entrants

Other transactions followed. Roche bought Carmot Therapeutics for up to $3.1 billion, which brought two drug candidates for obesity and another for type 1 diabetes with it. Roche struck a licensing deal of up to $5.3 billion with Zealand Pharma for another obesity treatment and bought 89bio for around $3.5 billion, acquiring a drug candidate for fatty-liver disease, a condition commonly associated with obesity. It is also testing a drug licensed from Chugai for muscle-mass preservation.