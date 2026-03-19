Roche Holding expects the obesity market to split into segments as weight-loss drugs reach the wider public, opening the door for new players to take on Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk.
Roche bets splits in obesity market will open door to new entrants
SummaryThe pharmaceutical giant is re-entering the obesity market and aims to become a top-three player, rivaling the likes of Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk.
Roche Holding expects the obesity market to split into segments as weight-loss drugs reach the wider public, opening the door for new players to take on Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk.
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