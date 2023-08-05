As per early estimates, the movie "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani," directed by Karan Johar and starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, has seen a significant surge in business on its second Friday. The movie was released in theatres on 28 July. The family comedy is estimated to have collected around Rs. 6.50 crores on its eighth day, marking a rare phenomenon in Hindi films as 2nd Fridays usually witness a drop in collections, Bollywood Hungama reported.

With this latest boost in earnings, the total collection of "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" on its eighth day stands at ₹79.83 crores. The film is expected to witness a substantial surge in business on its second Saturday as well. If the trend continues as projected, the movie is likely to cross the century mark by the end of the second weekend and may be recognised as a successful film in the Hindi film industry.

"Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" has had an impressive run at the Indian box office. On its opening day, the film collected ₹11.10 crore, which further soared during the opening weekend, amassing ₹45.90 crore. By the end of the first week, the film's total collection stood at ₹73.33 crore.

Moreover, the weekday trend of "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" has been among the best ever seen for a Hindi film in the last decade, surpassing the likes of "Pathaan," "Dangal," "Bajrangi Bhaijaan," and "Baahubali 2," among others. The film has been well-received by urban audiences, which bodes well for its longevity in the coming weeks. It is expected to continue its successful run until the release of "Jawan" in September, with a chance of achieving a total collection of Rs. 150 crores, Bollywood Hungama reported.

The film has performed exceptionally well in the overseas market, being deemed a super hit, and there is a possibility of it even attaining blockbuster status in international markets.