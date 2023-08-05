Moreover, the weekday trend of "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" has been among the best ever seen for a Hindi film in the last decade, surpassing the likes of "Pathaan," "Dangal," "Bajrangi Bhaijaan," and "Baahubali 2," among others. The film has been well-received by urban audiences, which bodes well for its longevity in the coming weeks. It is expected to continue its successful run until the release of "Jawan" in September, with a chance of achieving a total collection of Rs. 150 crores, Bollywood Hungama reported.