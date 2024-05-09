Route Mobile to become $1 billion business: Proximus Group CEO
Belgium-based Proximus Group, which has acquired a majority stake in communication as a platform, or C-PaaS, firm Route Mobile, intends to double the group's revenues to $3 billion in 3-4 years, on the back of synergies from the new acquisition.
NEW DELHI : Belgium-based Proximus Group, which has acquired a majority stake in communication platform as a service, or C-PaaS, firm Route Mobile, intends to double the group's revenues to $3 billion in 3-4 years, on the back of synergies from the new acquisition, chief executive officer Guillaume Boutin told Mint in an exclusive interaction.