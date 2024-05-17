RTP Global’s 2024 plan offers another hint of a thaw in startup funding winter
SummaryThe VC firm, which has backed startups such as Cred, Rebel Foods and MPL, expects to increase the pace of its early-stage investments this year, according to its Asia partner Nishit Garg. There have already been 122 early-stage deals worth $1.05 billion in India’s startup ecosystem so far in 2024.
Bengaluru: Global venture-capital firm RTP Global, which has backed Indian startups such as Cred, Rebel Foods, Mobile Premier League and Dehaat, expects to increase the pace of its early-stage investments this year, its Asia partner Nishit Garg told Mint in an interview.