Why the planters supplying latex product makers aren’t expecting a happy ending
George Skaria 9 min read 20 Oct 2024, 07:16 PM IST
Summary
- The price of natural rubber has surged over 33% in the first five months of 2024-25. Ideally, that should be good news for domestic producers. But to say they're ecstatic would be a stretch. What gives?
New Delhi: In Kerala’s Njarakkadu village, sandwiched between foothills and the state highway leading to Munnar hill station, is a 15-acre rubber plantation belonging to the well-known Kuzhiyelil family. It is 4:00 am. The sun is yet to rise, but a dozen men and women troop into the estate. The men have thin white towels wrapped around their heads; the women carry lunch boxes. They get to work using ‘tapping’ knives, making a cut in the bark to collect the sticky and milky latex. The latex will later be refined and processed to produce tyres, tubes, balloons, toys, mattresses and condoms, among other delights.
