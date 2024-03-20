Russia Seized 400 Foreign-Owned Jets. Then an Epic Insurance Fight Began.
Jean Eaglesham , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 20 Mar 2024, 01:55 PM IST
SummaryInsurers and owners are in a battle over who pays for planes stranded at the start of the Ukraine war.
Russia’s seizure of billions of dollars worth of foreign-owned planes has set off the biggest-ever brawl in the normally staid business of aircraft insurance.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less