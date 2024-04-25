Surat, not Belgium: India pushes back on G7's diamond checks
SummaryIndia's counter to the G7's proposal for a diamond verification centre in faraway Belguim is traceability centres in Surat or Mumbai, the country's diamond processing hubs
NEW DELHI , MUMBAI : India is looking to establish centres to verify the origins of diamonds to shield the country’s diamond processing industry from restrictions imposed by the Group of Seven nations, according to three people familiar with the government’s plans.