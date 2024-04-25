Surat, not Belgium: India pushes back on G7's diamond checks

NEW DELHI , MUMBAI : India is looking to establish centres to verify the origins of diamonds to shield the country’s diamond processing industry from restrictions imposed by the Group of Seven nations, according to three people familiar with the government’s plans.

India's diamond trade is perturbed by a G7 technical committee's proposal to set up diamond traceability centres, also known as rough nodes, in Belgium to ensure that no diamond originating from Russia is sold in its member nations.

That would make costs prohibitive for Indian diamond producers looking to export to any of the G7 countries, which include the US and the UK.

As per the G7's proposal, all diamonds exported to its member nations would have to be first sent to Belgium for verification, beginning 1 September. Instead, India is proposing setting up traceability centres in Surat or Mumbai, the country's diamond processing hubs.

The matter is particularly troubling for Indian diamantaires because, as per trade data, the domestic industry cuts or processes 10 out of 11 of the world's rough diamonds.

India's commerce ministry has taken up the matter with the European Commission. India has also established a committee comprising officials from the ministries of external affairs and commerce as well as representatives from the Indian diamond processing industry to negotiate with European authorities on the issue.

"The G-7 isn't a union of customs, rather an informal grouping of advanced economies to look after its interests," said one of the people familiar with the negotiations. All of them declined to be identified.

“We have suggested setting up a 'rough node' in India where the stones can be segregated… We hope the matter will be resolved by September, which will see the bloc ban imports of diamonds from India of 0,5 carats and below if they are made from roughs originating from Russia," this person said.

As part of the G7's three-phase plan to completely block Russian diamonds, its member nations—including the US, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Canada, which are also major importers of diamonds—have implemented a complete ban on non-industrial diamonds that are mined, processed or produced in Russia starting 1 January.

They have also announced phased restrictions on the import of Russian diamonds to G7 countries that are processed in other countries on diamonds of 1 carat and above from 1 March.

"We are keeping our fingers crossed until clarity emerges after G7 puts in place a system identification module by September. So far, we are exporting to the group countries by self-declaration," said Vipul Shah, managing director and chief executive of diamond processing company Asian Star Co. Ltd.

“We hope this matter is resolved at the earliest as there is pressure on supply (of roughs) and on demand for soft (polished diamonds) in the US, which has seen a sharp jump in interest rates, and in the Middle East because of the Gaza conflict and its fallout, though demand for gold jewellery is improving," Shah said.

Also read: Indian exports shielded from G7 ban on Russian diamonds

One of the persons mentioned earlier said the G7's opposition to Russian diamonds, because of its attack on Ukraine, has led to a situation where payments of Indian companies are also being withheld.

This has resulted in a decline in diamond exports in FY24, show provisional data from the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, an industry body. India's polished diamond exports between April 2023 and March 2024 fell 27.6% from the corresponding year-earlier period to $15.97 billion.

India used to source about one-third of its rough diamonds from Russia, a country that accounted for about 30% of the global supply. However, supplies from Russia have stopped because of the sanctions, leaving Indian diamantaires to source roughs largely from DeBeers' trading arm, Diamond Trading Co. DeBeers is owned by Anglo American, a global mining giant.

India accounted for 4.3% of the world's gem and jewellery exports amounting to $917.20 billion in 2022, ahead of China's 3.3% share.