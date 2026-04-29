The hidden ₹7,000-crore engine behind India’s digital gold

Salman SH
5 min read29 Apr 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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Gold, whether bought physically or online, is still largely addressed under consumer law rather than treated as a supervised financial product on the lines of stocks, mutual funds, or debt instruments, leaving a grey zone around digital gold.
Summary
Mumbai-based SafeGold claims to process 3.7 million transactions a day and about 1 tonne of gold a month across partner and direct channels, despite operating outside a dedicated regulatory framework for digital gold.

Gold buying online in India has shifted from investing in exchange-traded funds and buying jewellery through e-commerce platforms to digital gold products on fintech and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) apps, enabling small-ticket purchases at scale.

Powering this shift is SafeGold, a Mumbai-based startup that provides the infrastructure for gold purchases on apps such as PhonePe, CRED, JioFinance, Amazon, Tanishq, BharatPe, Jupiter and MobiKwik. It claims to process 3.7 million transactions a day and about 1 tonne of gold a month across partner and direct channels.

“Nine years ago, you couldn’t just sit at home and buy or sell gold. What we sought to do was create a way for customers to get the benefit of physical gold savings with the efficiency of a digital layer,” said Rhea Chaterji, co-founder and chief operating officer of SafeGold, in an interview.

Also Read | Mint Explainer: Why Karnataka’s case vs Jar could test digital gold regulations

SafeGold’s growth mirrors a wider surge in app-based gold buying. Indians had accumulated about 45 tonnes of digital gold worth roughly 55,000 crore by 2025, while monthly UPI-linked purchases rose from more than 103 million transactions in September 2025 to nearly 116 million in October, according to a report by a digital bullion platform Augmont.

SafeGold is not just a direct-to-consumer app but largely a business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) infrastructure layer that enables digital gold purchases within other apps via APIs. The founder said such partnerships account for about 90% of its revenue.

However, its growing business—nearly 7,000 crore in revenue in 2024-25—in a market dominated by a handful of providers, including its rivals MMTC-PAMP and Augmont, remains outside the Reserve Bank of India and Securities and Exchange Board of India’s investor-protection framework.

Self-regulation protects

While Sebi’s November 2025 caution on digital gold highlighted precisely that long-standing gap, Mint flagged the same earlier, noting in 2022 that digital gold and products built on top of it, such as gold leasing, remained unregulated, leaving investors with limited formal recourse if something went wrong.

SafeGold’s response to this regulatory grey area has been to rely on self-imposed safeguards, including appointing independent trustees and vault operators, and building regular audit processes into the product.

Operationally, Chaterji said, the system treats a micro purchase and a large one the same way. “You could buy 100 or 1 lakh in digital gold, and it’s the same."

An independent custodian, Brinks, holds the physical metal in its vaults, while an independent trustee, Vistra, controls the customer collection account. Every rupee first lands in the trustee‑controlled bank account; only after Vistra checks daily vault reports from Brinks and reconciles money, transactions and metal does it release funds to SafeGold’s own operating accounts.

Also Read | Mint Explainer | Why is Sebi cautioning investors against ‘digital gold’?

Chaterji also said that SafeGold runs a pooled vault model rather than tagging specific bars to each customer. “It’s not that if you hold one gramme, there will be one gramme specifically as a unit with a number that has been allocated to you,” she said. Instead, if customers have transacted 100 kilogrammes cumulatively in a day, there must be at least 100kg in the vault, and each user has a clearly defined entitlement in the ledger.

The company reported 6,866.57 crore in revenue from operations in 2024-25, against total expenses of about 6,865 crore, leading to a net loss of 12.2 crore, compared with 8.76 crore a year ago, even as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) turned positive at about 2 crore.

A large part of that expense base came from purchases of stock-in-trade at 6,802.03 crore, along with 6.66 crore in inventory change. The near-match between revenue and expenses reflects the company’s model: it books the full gold sale value as revenue and the procurement cost as expense because it acts as principal in the transaction.

But it's not a substitute

Lawyers Mint spoke with said the issue is not whether digital-gold platforms have created private safeguards such as trustees and vault custodians, but whether such arrangements can stand in for a formal regulatory framework. Gold, whether bought physically or online, is still largely addressed under consumer law rather than treated as a supervised financial product on the lines of stocks, mutual funds, or debt instruments, leaving a grey zone around digital gold.

Anu Tiwari, partner and head of fintech and financial services regulatory practice at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, said gold, “digital or otherwise”, is currently governed under consumer laws and not as a financial-services product regulated by the Sebi or the RBI.

Akshat Pande, managing partner at Alpha Partners, said trustee-led models may offer some comfort, but cannot replace statute-backed oversight.

“A trustee-based model offers a degree of contractual and fiduciary protection, but it is not a substitute for statutory oversight,” he said. “The presence of physical, vaulted gold does mitigate operational risks like misallocation or non-backing, but it does not eliminate legal risks, especially around insolvency, enforceability of beneficial ownership, segregation of customer interests and dispute resolution.”

Pande said the current regime has created an uneven market by drawing a distinction between Sebi-regulated intermediaries and unregulated consumer platforms. In recent years, stockbrokers and Sebi-registered investment advisers have been told not to offer, advise on, or facilitate transactions in unregulated products such as digital gold.

Also Read | After Sebi alert on digital gold, fund houses push gold ETFs

But the same product has continued to scale through payments and fintech platforms such as PhonePe, Paytm, Google Pay, Jar and others that are not distributing it as Sebi-regulated market intermediaries.

On regulation, Pande said India could either classify digital gold as a security, regulate it as a commodity-backed product, or create a bespoke regime. “The most pragmatic path would be a hybrid or standalone framework that addresses custody, audit, redemption, disclosure and platform accountability, essentially regulating the wrapper rather than just the underlying asset,” he said.

About the Author

Salman SH

Salman S.H. is an Assistant Editor with Mint in Bengaluru, where he covers startups, venture capital, and the broader internet economy. Over the course of more than a decade in journalism and strategic communications, he has built deep reporting expertise across technology, fintech, consumer internet, digital platforms, and the business models shaping India’s new economy. At Mint, he tracks the companies, investors, and policy developments influencing how technology is built, funded, and scaled in India.<br><br>His reporting covers venture capital, startup strategy, fintech, edtech, funding trends, and the internet economy. He writes about how startups raise money, grow their businesses, respond to regulation, and adapt to changes in technology and policy. His work also looks at the impact of policy decisions on startups and investors, and tracks the sectors, founders, and firms shaping India’s digital economy.<br><br>Before Mint, Salman worked across several respected newsrooms, including The Economic Times, Financial Express, The Ken, Inc42, and The Core. He has also worked in strategic communications, leading PR strategy and media outreach for clients in education, online learning, consumer internet, and consulting. That combination of newsroom and communications experience gives him a clear understanding of how business stories are reported, shaped, and understood.

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