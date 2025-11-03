India's maritime infra push: Reworked ₹75,000 crore Sagarmala 2.0 likely in 2026 budget
Summary
The new version of Sagarmala 2.0 will complement the Centre's ₹70,000-crore maritime package announced in September for building infrastructure to attract investment in shipbuilding, repairs, and breaking.
The Centre is reworking the Sagarmala 2.0 initiative into a 10-year, ₹75,000-crore programme aimed at developing India into a global maritime hub with world-class ports and shipbuilding infrastructure, two persons aware of the matter said.
