From Shah Rukh Khan to simple love: The unexpected return of the Bollywood romantic drama
Prasannata Patwa 7 min read 25 Oct 2025, 07:00 am IST
Summary
Forget massive action tentpoles. The success of medium-budget romantic dramas like Saiyaara shows that Gen Z yearns for old-school charm. Some production houses in Bollywood are now racing to rewrite the script.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Mumbai: At 9:30 am, a completely full multiplex theatre is a rarity. Unbelievable, too. But 18 July was a surprise, particularly since I wasn’t at the PVR cinema in Mumbai’s City Mall, Andheri, to watch a global superhero hit or a Shah Rukh Khan film.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story