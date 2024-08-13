Film producer Sajid Nadiadwala and Banijay Asia partner to invest ₹100 crore in movies and shows

Sajid Nadiadwala’s film production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) and Banijay Asia, a part of Banijay Entertainment, have partnered to create original series and films, as well as adaptations of popular international hits, with a total investment of 100 crore.

Nadiadwala, known for movies such as Chhichhore, Judwaa 2, Highway, 2 States, Baaghi, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Tamasha and Kick, said in a statement, "At NGE, we have always strived to deliver top-notch entertainment to Indian audiences and partnering with Banijay Asia to create content across genres and formats is a thrilling venture for us. Our vision has always been to push the boundaries of entertainment, and this partnership is a significant step towards achieving that goal. This is just the beginning of a long and fruitful partnership.”

Banijay Asia was launched in early 2018 as a joint venture between Paris headquartered-Banijay Entertainment and Indian TV veteran Deepak Dhar. It’s known for shows such as The Night Manager, The Trial, Call My Agent: Bollywood, Hostages, and Fall. 

Deepak Dhar, founder and group chief executive of Banijay Asia and EndemolShine India, said the company was excited to partner with Nadiadwala. “His dedication to film-making and his ability to connect with the Indian and global audiences makes this partnership an interesting one. This collaboration further reinforces our commitment to produce high-quality content that resonates with audiences across the globe,” he said.

India’s film industry made a significant recovery in 2023, with 157.4 million people visiting a theatre at least once, up 29% from the previous year and 8% from pre-pandemic levels, according to a report by media consulting firm Ormax.

Despite these impressive numbers and box-office revenues crossing 12,000 crore for the first time, footfall growth has lagged, meaning that while more people are visiting cinemas, they are doing so less often than before the pandemic.

