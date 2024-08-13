Film producer Sajid Nadiadwala and Banijay Asia partner to invest ₹100 crore in movies and shows

Sajid Nadiadwala’s film production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) and Banijay Asia, a part of Banijay Entertainment, have partnered to create original series and films, as well as adaptations of popular international hits, with a total investment of ₹100 crore.
Nadiadwala, known for movies such as Chhichhore, Judwaa 2, Highway, 2 States, Baaghi, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Tamasha and Kick, said in a statement, "At NGE, we have always strived to deliver top-notch entertainment to Indian audiences and partnering with Banijay Asia to create content across genres and formats is a thrilling venture for us. Our vision has always been to push the boundaries of entertainment, and this partnership is a significant step towards achieving that goal. This is just the beginning of a long and fruitful partnership.”
Banijay Asia was launched in early 2018 as a joint venture between Paris headquartered-Banijay Entertainment and Indian TV veteran Deepak Dhar. It’s known for shows such as The Night Manager, The Trial, Call My Agent: Bollywood, Hostages, and Fall.
Deepak Dhar, founder and group chief executive of Banijay Asia and EndemolShine India, said the company was excited to partner with Nadiadwala. “His dedication to film-making and his ability to connect with the Indian and global audiences makes this partnership an interesting one. This collaboration further reinforces our commitment to produce high-quality content that resonates with audiences across the globe,” he said.
India’s film industry made a significant recovery in 2023, with 157.4 million people visiting a theatre at least once, up 29% from the previous year and 8% from pre-pandemic levels, according to a report by media consulting firm Ormax.
Despite these impressive numbers and box-office revenues crossing ₹12,000 crore for the first time, footfall growth has lagged, meaning that while more people are visiting cinemas, they are doing so less often than before the pandemic.
