Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / Film producer Sajid Nadiadwala and Banijay Asia partner to invest 100 crore in movies and shows

Film producer Sajid Nadiadwala and Banijay Asia partner to invest ₹100 crore in movies and shows

Lata Jha

  • The money will be used to create original series and films, as well as adaptations of popular international hits, they said.

Film-maker Sajid Nadiadwala and Banijay Asian CEO Deepak Dhar.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s film production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) and Banijay Asia, a part of Banijay Entertainment, have partnered to create original series and films, as well as adaptations of popular international hits, with a total investment of 100 crore.

Nadiadwala, known for movies such as Chhichhore, Judwaa 2, Highway, 2 States, Baaghi, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Tamasha and Kick, said in a statement, "At NGE, we have always strived to deliver top-notch entertainment to Indian audiences and partnering with Banijay Asia to create content across genres and formats is a thrilling venture for us. Our vision has always been to push the boundaries of entertainment, and this partnership is a significant step towards achieving that goal. This is just the beginning of a long and fruitful partnership."

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Also read: Ensemble cast back in vogue as filmmakers spread bets across stars

Banijay Asia was launched in early 2018 as a joint venture between Paris headquartered-Banijay Entertainment and Indian TV veteran Deepak Dhar. It’s known for shows such as The Night Manager, The Trial, Call My Agent: Bollywood, Hostages, and Fall.

Deepak Dhar, founder and group chief executive of Banijay Asia and EndemolShine India, said the company was excited to partner with Nadiadwala. “His dedication to film-making and his ability to connect with the Indian and global audiences makes this partnership an interesting one. This collaboration further reinforces our commitment to produce high-quality content that resonates with audiences across the globe," he said.

Also read: Local-language web originals are still playing catch-up with Hindi

India’s film industry made a significant recovery in 2023, with 157.4 million people visiting a theatre at least once, up 29% from the previous year and 8% from pre-pandemic levels, according to a report by media consulting firm Ormax.

Despite these impressive numbers and box-office revenues crossing 12,000 crore for the first time, footfall growth has lagged, meaning that while more people are visiting cinemas, they are doing so less often than before the pandemic.

Also read: Why are filmmakers miffed with the censor board?

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. She loves movies and spends a lot of her free time in theatres, which makes her job both fun and a bit of a challenge given that entertainment news often just talks about the glamorous side of things. Lata, on the other hand, tries to find and report on themes and trends in the entertainment world that most people don't notice, even though a lot of people in her country are really into movies. She’s a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism.
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Industry news, Breaking NewsEvents and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.