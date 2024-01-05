Salaar Box Office Collection Day 14: Prabhas' 'Salaar: Part One- Ceasefire' has been earning big numbers at the Box Office following its release before a long weekend that included Christmas. On Thursday, Salaar's collection dropped to its lowest after witnessing a spike during the New Year period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per reports of industry tracker Sacnilk, Salaar minted ₹378.17 crore net at the Indian Box Office within fourteen days of its release. On its fourteenth day in theatres, the film raked in ₹4.67 crore net, as per early estimates by Sacnilk.

On its day of release, Prashanth Neel directorial film collected ₹90.7 crore net at Indian Box Office. On its first weekend, the film raked in ₹209.1 crore net while by the end of its first week, the film had raked in ₹308 crore net. The film's performance has been deteriorating for the past few days as its collection has steadily been falling since Tuesday. Week 2 collection totals to ₹70.17 crore net.

Its domestic collection totals ₹441.15 crore and the overseas collection totals ₹130 crore. Thus, the film's total box office collection worldwide now stands at ₹571.15 crore. Made on a budget of ₹200 crore, the movie has occupied fifth rank in the list of highest-grossing Indian movies of 2023.

Occupancy percentages have fallen significantly since New Year. On January 4, Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 had an overall Telugu occupancy of 16.92 percent, 11.83 percent Malayalam occupancy, 13.68 percent Tamil occupancy, 4.82 percent Kannada occupancy and 13.19 percent Hindi occupancy.

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), said, showed PAN India statistics for ticket sales of Salaar as compared to Dunki which shows Prabhas' film as the leader.

Produced under the banner Hombale Films, the film was earlier scheduled for a release on September 28 before being pushed to December 22 for its theatrical release worldwide. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, the movie also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruthi Haasan and Madhu Guruswamy in key roles. The film boasts 14 massive sets in and around Ramoji Film City.

