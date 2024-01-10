Salaar Box Office Collection Day 20: Prabhas' 'Salaar: Part One- Ceasefire' had a big start at the Box Office following its release before a long weekend that included Christmas. On its release day, the film raked in ₹90.7 crore net. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Tuesday, Salaar collection's downward trend continued as the film minted its lowest since picking up during the weekend. As per reports of industry tracker Sacnilk, Salaar minted ₹397.89 crore net at the Indian Box Office within 19 days of its release. On its 19th day in theatres, the film raked in ₹2.24 crore net, as per early estimates by Sacnilk.

Its domestic gross collection within nineteen days totals ₹467.45 crore and the overseas collection totals ₹133 crore. Thus, the film's total box office collection worldwide now stands at ₹600.45 crore. Made on a budget of ₹270 crore, the movie has occupied fourth rank in the list of highest-grossing Indian movies of 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prashanth Neel's directorial film collected ₹209.1 crore net over its first weekend. The film raked in ₹70.1 crore net in Week 2.

The film's performance has been deteriorating over the past few days as its collection has steadily been falling since Monday and is ranging around ₹2 crore net. In terms of occupancy, the film had overall 15.29 percent Telugu language occupancy, 16.40 percent Tamil occupancy and 9.84 percent Hindi occupancy on January 9.

Produced under the banner Hombale Films, the film was earlier scheduled for a release on September 28 before being pushed to December 22 for its theatrical release worldwide. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, the movie also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruthi Haasan and Madhu Guruswamy in key roles. The film boasts 14 massive sets in and around Ramoji Film City. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

