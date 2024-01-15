Salaar Box Office Collection Day 24: Prabhas starrer crosses ₹610 crore mark even as it struggles to maintain momentum
Salaar Box Office Collection Day 24: Prabhas' starrer film earned ₹0.9 crore net on its 24th day, marking a slight uptick from the previous day.
Salaar Box Office Collection Day 24: Prabhas' 'Salaar: Part One- Ceasefire' had a big start at the Box Office following its release before a long weekend that included Christmas. On its release day, the film raked in ₹90.7 crore net but the numbers have been struggling to keep up with every passing day.