Business News/ Industry / Salaar Box Office Collection Day 24: Prabhas starrer crosses 610 crore mark even as it struggles to maintain momentum

Salaar Box Office Collection Day 24: Prabhas starrer crosses 610 crore mark even as it struggles to maintain momentum

Livemint , Written By Fareha Naaz

Salaar Box Office Collection Day 24: Prabhas' starrer film earned 0.9 crore net on its 24th day, marking a slight uptick from the previous day.

Salaar Box Office Collection Day 24: Salaar's box office collection continues to decline, with the film earning 0.9 crore net on its 24th day, slight uptick from the previous day.

Salaar Box Office Collection Day 24: Prabhas' 'Salaar: Part One- Ceasefire' had a big start at the Box Office following its release before a long weekend that included Christmas. On its release day, the film raked in 90.7 crore net but the numbers have been struggling to keep up with every passing day.

Salaar collection's downward trend continues as the film minted its lowest 0.5 crore net on January 12. The numbers picked up a bit during this weekend. As per reports of industry tracker Sacnilk, Salaar minted 403.85 crore net at the Indian Box Office within 24 days of its release.

On its 24th day in theatres, the film raked in 0.9 crore net while on Saturday the film managed to earn 0.65 crore net, as per early estimates by Sacnilk.

Its domestic gross collection within twenty-four days adds up to 476.5 crore and the overseas collection totals 133.5 crore. Thus, the film's total box office collection worldwide now stands at 610 crore. Made on a budget of 270 crore, the movie has occupied fourth rank in the list of highest-grossing Indian movies of 2023.

Prashanth Neel's directorial film collected 209.1 crore net over its first weekend. The film raked in 70.1 crore net in Week 2 and 23.7 crore in week 3. The film's performance has been deteriorating over the past few days as its collection has steadily been falling.

In terms of occupancy, the film had overall 20.09 percent Hindi occupancy on January 14.

Produced under the banner Hombale Films, the film was earlier scheduled for a release on September 28 before being pushed to December 22 for its theatrical release worldwide. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, the movie stars Prabhas Raju Uppalapati, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruthi Haasan and Madhu Guruswamy in key roles. The film boasts 14 massive sets in and around Ramoji Film City.

