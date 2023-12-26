Salaar Box Office collection Day 4: Parbhas starrer 'Salaar: Part One- Ceasefire' is making big numbers at the box office following its release before a long weekend. The festival of Christmas accelerated its collection and the New Year period is further expected to be a booster for its Box Office numbers.

Also read: Real-life ‘Dunki’: 25 stay back to seek asylum in France as charter plane carries Indians back home after 4-day halt As per reports of industry tracker Sacnilk, Salaar minted ₹254.87 crore net at the Indian box office within four days of its release. On its fourth day in theatres that coincided with Christmas, the film raked in ₹45.77 crore net as per early estimates. On its day of release, the film collected ₹90.7 crore net at Indian Box Office. On its first weekend, the film raked in ₹118.4 crore net. According to a post by the makers of the film on social media platform X, the movie has raked in ₹402 crore worldwide in three days of its release. Also read: Dunki Box Office Collection Day 4: Shah Rukh Khan's film enters ₹ 200 crore club

Prashanth Neel's renowned for his blockbuster KGF series directed the movie ‘Salaar’ which broke records and collected ₹178.7 crore gross worldwide on the day of its release as reported by film industry analyst Sumit Kadel on twitter.

Superstar Prabhas has huge popularity in Telugu cinema and the movie garnered huge pre-release numbers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. As per a report in Track Tollywood, the theatrical rights of the film were sold for ₹165 crore approximately in the two Telugu states, that is the second highest ever after SS Rajamouli's film 'RRR'.

Moreover, the action-drama film became the third film to get sold for more than ₹150 crore in AP-TG with top spots being taken over by "Baahubali 2" and "RRR". Salaar has become profitable for its makers as it has crossed the break even mark of ₹200 crore and has emerged as a box office hit.

Produced under the banner Hombale Films, the film was earlier scheduled for a release on September 28 before being pushed to December 22 for its theatrical release worldwide. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, the movie also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruthi Haasan and Madhu Guruswamy in key roles. The film boasts 14 massive sets in and around Ramoji Film City.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!