Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / Salaar Box Office collection Day 4: After minting 400 crore worldwide, Parbhas' movie earns 45.77 cr on Christmas

Salaar Box Office collection Day 4: After minting 400 crore worldwide, Parbhas' movie earns 45.77 cr on Christmas

Fareha Naaz

Salaar Box Office collection Day 4: Parbhas starrer film is making big numbers at the box office and raked in 45.77 crore net on Christmas.

Salaar Box Office collection Day 4: Parbhas starrer film minted 254.87 crore net at Indian box office in four days of its release.

Salaar Box Office collection Day 4: Parbhas starrer 'Salaar: Part One- Ceasefire' is making big numbers at the box office following its release before a long weekend. The festival of Christmas accelerated its collection and the New Year period is further expected to be a booster for its Box Office numbers.

Also read: Real-life ‘Dunki’: 25 stay back to seek asylum in France as charter plane carries Indians back home after 4-day halt

As per reports of industry tracker Sacnilk, Salaar minted 254.87 crore net at the Indian box office within four days of its release. On its fourth day in theatres that coincided with Christmas, the film raked in 45.77 crore net as per early estimates.

On its day of release, the film collected 90.7 crore net at Indian Box Office. On its first weekend, the film raked in 118.4 crore net. According to a post by the makers of the film on social media platform X, the movie has raked in 402 crore worldwide in three days of its release.

Also read: Dunki Box Office Collection Day 4: Shah Rukh Khan's film enters 200 crore club

Prashanth Neel's renowned for his blockbuster KGF series directed the movie ‘Salaar’ which broke records and collected 178.7 crore gross worldwide on the day of its release as reported by film industry analyst Sumit Kadel on twitter.

Also read: 'Salaar-Part One' Box Office collection Day 3: Prabhas-starrer rules theatres, bags 295 crore worldwide

Superstar Prabhas has huge popularity in Telugu cinema and the movie garnered huge pre-release numbers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. As per a report in Track Tollywood, the theatrical rights of the film were sold for 165 crore approximately in the two Telugu states, that is the second highest ever after SS Rajamouli's film 'RRR'.

Moreover, the action-drama film became the third film to get sold for more than 150 crore in AP-TG with top spots being taken over by "Baahubali 2" and "RRR". Salaar has become profitable for its makers as it has crossed the break even mark of 200 crore and has emerged as a box office hit.

Also read: 'Salaar-Part One' Box Office Collection Day 3: Prabhas-starrer continues to rule, bags 402 crore

Produced under the banner Hombale Films, the film was earlier scheduled for a release on September 28 before being pushed to December 22 for its theatrical release worldwide. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, the movie also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruthi Haasan and Madhu Guruswamy in key roles. The film boasts 14 massive sets in and around Ramoji Film City.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.