Big paydays for top talent in tech, consumer, lifesciences even as overall hikes mode
Summary
- The consulting firm estimates that salaries across industries will rise by 9.2% in 2025, a marginal decline from the actual 9.3% hike rolled out on an average in 2024.
- Aon pegs it on “global uncertainty and softening growth”. Interestingly, the firm had projected 9.5% hike for the year gone by.
Top performers are likely to be handsomely rewarded—in some cases getting raises double that of their peers—in an appraisal season that will see overall increment lower than last year’s, according to a report by consulting firm Aon.
