Mint in its 7 February edition had written how pay hikes would fall below the 2024 numbers. Slowing corporate earnings, which have led to constrained budgets, as well as sluggish economic growth have pushed firms to become even more tightfisted than last time. “This indicates a trend of declining salary increments since 2022 when companies provided 10.6% salary increases influenced by the Great Resignation," Aon noted.