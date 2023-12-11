comScore
Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 10: Vicky Kaushal's movie gets a big boost over the weekend, earns 19.3 crore
Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 10: Vicky Kaushal’s movie gets a big boost over the weekend, earns ₹19.3 crore

 Written By Fareha Naaz

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 10: Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sam Bahadur' was released in theatres on December 1 and has been performing well even in the face of stiff competition from ‘Animal’

Sam Bahadur Box Office collection Day 10: Vicky Kaushal in Meghna Gulzar's movie plays the role of Sam Manekshaw, Former Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army. (Screengrab from YouTube/RSVP Movies)

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 10: Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sam Bahadur' was released in theatres on December 1 and has been performing well even in the face of stiff competition from ‘Animal’. 

The film is based on the real-life of Sam Manekshaw, Former Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army, renowned for his bravery. Vicky Kaushal plays the lead role of Sam Bahadur. Meghna Gulzar's directorial film was made with a budget of 55 crore, according to OTTPlay.

At the global Box Office, the film has so far garnered 66.4 crore. In its first week in theatres, the film collected 38.8 crore. Moreover, it collected a total of 14.54 crore over its second weekend while it had collected 19.3 crore over the first weekend.

According to early estimates of film tracker Sacnilk, Ronnie Screwvala's directorial film raked in 56.84 crore at the Indian Box office in ten days. On its tenth day, the film raked in 7.79 crore. Following a steep decline during the week, Box Office numbers again picked up over the weekend. 

Film trade analysts Sumit Kadel and Taran Adarsh had earlier pointed out that the film could have raked in even bigger numbers had its release date not clashed with Ranbir Kapoor's “Animal." Animal has been outperforming at the Box Office and is among one of the biggest hits of this year. It is in the league to overthrow the records of Jawan and Pathaan.

‘Sam Bahadur’, produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP Movies, stars Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in main roles. 

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X described the film and stated, “ SamBahadur is a splendidly Researched & detailed film on the legendary life of Field Marshal Sam ManekShaw. Every accomplishment, war tactic & valour of the veteran has been showcased with full glory. Director Meghna Gulzar deserves distinction marks for executing this inspirational & brave saga without any jingoism & chest beating."

Published: 11 Dec 2023, 12:11 PM IST
