Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 10: Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sam Bahadur' was released in theatres on December 1 and has been performing well even in the face of stiff competition from ‘Animal’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The film is based on the real-life of Sam Manekshaw, Former Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army, renowned for his bravery. Vicky Kaushal plays the lead role of Sam Bahadur. Meghna Gulzar's directorial film was made with a budget of ₹55 crore, according to OTTPlay.

Also read: Sam Bahadur Box Office Day 9: Vicky Kaushal’s movie mints ₹ 58 crore, turns profitable with massive jump According to early estimates of film tracker Sacnilk, Ronnie Screwvala's directorial film raked in ₹56.84 crore at the Indian Box office in ten days. On its tenth day, the film raked in ₹7.79 crore. Following a steep decline during the week, Box Office numbers again picked up over the weekend.

Film trade analysts Sumit Kadel and Taran Adarsh had earlier pointed out that the film could have raked in even bigger numbers had its release date not clashed with Ranbir Kapoor's "Animal." Animal has been outperforming at the Box Office and is among one of the biggest hits of this year. It is in the league to overthrow the records of Jawan and Pathaan.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X described the film and stated, “ SamBahadur is a splendidly Researched & detailed film on the legendary life of Field Marshal Sam ManekShaw. Every accomplishment, war tactic & valour of the veteran has been showcased with full glory. Director Meghna Gulzar deserves distinction marks for executing this inspirational & brave saga without any jingoism & chest beating."

