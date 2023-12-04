comScore
Sam Bahadur Box Office collection Day 3: Check how much Vicky Kaushal's movie earned over the weekend

 Written By Fareha Naaz

Sam Bahadur Box Office collection Day 3: The film collected ₹25.55 crore net in India within three days of its release, with a weekend total of ₹19.3 crore.

Sam Bahadur Box Office collection Day 3: Despite facing competition from 'Animal', 'Sam Bahadur' saw day-wise growth, (Screengrab from YouTube/RSVP Movies)Premium
Sam Bahadur Box Office collection Day 3: Despite facing competition from 'Animal', 'Sam Bahadur' saw day-wise growth, (Screengrab from YouTube/RSVP Movies)

Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sam Bahadur' was released in theatres on December 1. The film is based on the real-life of Sam Manekshaw, Former Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army, renowned for his bravery and has collected 33.15 crore at worldwide box office.

According to reports of industry tracker Sacnilk the film raked in 25.55 crore net in India within three days of its release. On its third day that is Sunday the film collected 10.3 crore at the Indian box office. On its second day the film had collected 9 crore which brings its first weekend total to 19.3 crore. On its first day in theatres the film collected 6.25 crore.

Vicky Kaushal starrer had an overall 56.33% Hindi occupancy on December 3. Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel gave Sam Bahadur box office collection numbers in a post on X and said the film's performed well in first well even after a clash with the release date of Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Animal.’

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, in a post on X, stated, “SamBahadur stands on its feet, despite a hurricane called #Animal… Riding on glowing word of mouth, the day-wise growth - mainly at key metros - saw the biz witnessing a spike on Day 2 and 3."

He further added, "A solo release would’ve benefited the film tremendously, since #Animal has eroded its biz… The weekend numbers would’ve been higher than what it is today, had it averted this clash."

Vicky Kaushal plays the lead role of Sam Bahadur. Meghna Gulzar's directorial film was made with a budget of 55 crore, according to OTTPlay. ‘Sam Bahadur’, produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP Movies, stars Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in main roles. 

Updated: 04 Dec 2023, 04:25 PM IST
