Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sam Bahadur' was released in theatres on December 1. The film is based on the real-life of Sam Manekshaw, Former Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army, renowned for his bravery and has collected ₹33.15 crore at worldwide box office.

Also read: Sam Bahadur vs Animal Box Office collection: Heart-winning or wallet-ruling; Know who is leading According to reports of industry tracker Sacnilk the film raked in ₹25.55 crore net in India within three days of its release. On its third day that is Sunday the film collected ₹10.3 crore at the Indian box office. On its second day the film had collected ₹9 crore which brings its first weekend total to ₹19.3 crore. On its first day in theatres the film collected ₹6.25 crore. Vicky Kaushal starrer had an overall 56.33% Hindi occupancy on December 3. Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel gave Sam Bahadur box office collection numbers in a post on X and said the film's performed well in first well even after a clash with the release date of Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Animal.’

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, in a post on X, stated, “SamBahadur stands on its feet, despite a hurricane called #Animal… Riding on glowing word of mouth, the day-wise growth - mainly at key metros - saw the biz witnessing a spike on Day 2 and 3."

He further added, "A solo release would’ve benefited the film tremendously, since #Animal has eroded its biz… The weekend numbers would’ve been higher than what it is today, had it averted this clash."