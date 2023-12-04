Sam Bahadur Box Office collection Day 3: Check how much Vicky Kaushal's movie earned over the weekend
Sam Bahadur Box Office collection Day 3: The film collected ₹25.55 crore net in India within three days of its release, with a weekend total of ₹19.3 crore.
Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sam Bahadur' was released in theatres on December 1. The film is based on the real-life of Sam Manekshaw, Former Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army, renowned for his bravery and has collected ₹33.15 crore at worldwide box office.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, in a post on X, stated, “SamBahadur stands on its feet, despite a hurricane called #Animal… Riding on glowing word of mouth, the day-wise growth - mainly at key metros - saw the biz witnessing a spike on Day 2 and 3."
He further added, "A solo release would’ve benefited the film tremendously, since #Animal has eroded its biz… The weekend numbers would’ve been higher than what it is today, had it averted this clash."
Vicky Kaushal plays the lead role of Sam Bahadur. Meghna Gulzar's directorial film was made with a budget of ₹55 crore, according to OTTPlay. ‘Sam Bahadur’, produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP Movies, stars Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in main roles.
