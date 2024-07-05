Sam Bankman-Fried’s campaign spending spree was a family affair
SummaryThe fallen crypto tycoon’s brother and mother directed donations to politicians, while his father weighed in with tax advice, previously undisclosed emails show.
Two of Sam Bankman-Fried’s former lieutenants face the prospect of prison time over their role in his campaign-spending operation. But other insiders from the FTX chief executive’s orbit were closely involved with his political-donation binge, including members of his family, according to previously unreported emails seen by The Wall Street Journal.